Kitchen Fire at Howe Avenue Sushi Restaurant Under Investigation

SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are investigating a fire at a local sushi restaurant that ignited in its kitchen early Friday morning.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the fire around 3 a.m. at the Sushi Hook at 807 Howe Avenue at the Howe Avenue Plaza.

Eight trucks and 31 fire fighters responded to the fire, getting it under control within 45 minutes.

Smoke crept through the attic area into three businesses next door to the restaurant in the strip mall.

Crews say the wind made this fire challenging to control, and was the reason why the smoke was able to travel through the attic to neighboring businesses.

The fire was spotted by two men driving by who noticed dark clouds of black smoke coming from the building.

Fire fighters say that call was crucial since the building doesn't have fire sprinklers.

Fire fighters say the neighboring businesses should be able to be open today once efficiently aired out, as for the Sushi Hook it suffered pretty severe damage to its kitchen and seating area.