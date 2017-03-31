Local Baseball Player Lands Spot on Phillies Opening Day Roster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- After five full season's in the minor leagues, 27-year-old Brock Stassi can finally call himself a big leaguer.

Stassi found out Thursday that he had landed a spot on the Philadelphia Phillies opening day roster after a stellar spring. His father Jim Stassi, who coached and still teaches at Yuba High School where his sons went, remembers how he found out.

"Our athletic director and one of our security guys came out," Jim Stassi recalled. "They had their fists pumpin' in the air, so I figured it was good news."

It was the second time in less than a year that Jim Stassi had received news like that. Late in the Major League season last year, Brock's younger brother Max Stassi was called up to the Houston Astros big league club.

"Both ends of the spectrum...their paths to the big leagues," Jim Stassi explained.

Max Stassi was drafted right out of high school, in the fourth round by the Oakland A's. He was later traded to the Astros organization.

Brock Stassi though, had to wait until after his senior year of college to finally get selected. The Phillies took him in the 33rd round back in 2011.

"It's a dream come true," an emotional Brock Stassi told the media on Thursday after learning he had made the big league club.

"What I saw from that interview was, he was just a big exhale like, 'I finally made it,'" Jim Stassi explained.

The Phillies open the season Monday in Cincinnati.