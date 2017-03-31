Sacramento Kings, Volunteers Spend Day of Service at Youth Detention Facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- More than 200 people spent their Friday volunteering at the Sacramento Youth Detention Facility.

"A little bit of sweat equity, investment back into the community and having a great day together," said Scott Moak, Executive Director of the Sacramento Kings Foundation.

Volunteers from the Sacramento Kings Foundation and the Northern California Construction Training worked hard beautifying the facility for Cesar Chavez National Day of Service.

"He is someone who has worked tirelessly on behalf of those who are most disadvantaged in our nation, so today, we honor that legacy," Sacramento County Chief Probation Officer Lee Seale said.

The partnership was in the making for over a year.

Many of the young offenders are Sacramento Kings fans. Friday, they got an incredibly rare opportunity to learn basketball from the team staff.

The facility will also got a new Sacramento Proud mural, and a garden, where the kids will learn valuable harvesting and construction skills.

"These kids have committed acts, for which they must be held accountable, but at the same time, we also know that so many of these kids are also coming from some of the most disadvantaged segments of society," Seale said. "So today, we create some opportunities for them to get back on the right path."

Through their act of kindness, these volunteers want to inspire the youth. They said it is not about how the kids got to the detention facility, but who they become, when they get out.

"Though these kids perhaps made a bad choice or a series of bad choices somewhere in their life, that doesn't mean we want to or will forget about them," Moak said. "And if we can help with that today by inspiring them, showing them that people do care about them, that people didn't forget about them, we're all in."