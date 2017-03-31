South Lake Tahoe Man Beaten, Gagged, Tied Up in Apartment; Suspect Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- A gruesome find inside an apartment on a residential South Lake Tahoe street.

Investigators say Wednesday a coworker found a 43-year-old man possibly stabbed, beaten and tied up inside his home on Spruce Avenue near Ski Run Boulevard.

"There were about five to six police officers outside of our apartment, our alley was blocked off," said neighbor Christine Cornelius.

Cornelius heard the disturbing details from her roommate and boyfriend who were home at the time.

"They said that our neighbor had been beaten with all of his teeth knocked out, his face kind of destroyed, both his arms were broken and he was tied up," Cornelius said.

The man was taken to the hospital after South Lake Tahoe Police say he was left tied up and blooded for almost a day.

"We later discovered that he had been tied up for at least 20 hours since the day before," said Sgt. Shannon Laney with South Lake Tahoe Police Department. "There was a lot of blood inside the apartment. He was bound up pretty good with electrical cords; a couple different cords were used to tie him up."

Investigators arrested 30-year-old Alberto Ochoa for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Police say Ochoa stole the victim's identity paperwork, passport and car.

They tracked down the stolen Subaru in San Bernardino County where Ochoa was arrested.

It's still unclear why the 43-year-old victim was targeted.

The victim is in the hospital in stable condition.

Ochoa is behind bars in San Bernardino County on $1 million bail.