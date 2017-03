SUISUN CITY — Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Wal-Mart.

The Suisun City Police Department reported the incident at 7:18 p.m., claiming the suspect had been armed with a gun.

The robber was caught on surveillance footage wearing a white mask and all black clothing.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area and the store has been closed.

