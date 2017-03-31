Suspects Rob One-of-a-Kind Stockton Shop Twice in Same Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- It was a fresh start to 2017 for Peter and Mindy Powers with a new store and a new baby.

"It's like, 'hey all our dreams are coming true,'" Mindy Powers said.

The excitement turned to fear just four months after opening Positive Perspective Gallery and Gifts.

"He goes straight for the register, this guy grabs a custom-made skateboard made by a guy from here and he goes for the hats," Peter Powers said.

Two suspects broke into the Stockton store twice Wednesday morning on Grand Canal Boulevard. They got away with $3,500 worth of unique merchandise and electronics.

Surveillance cameras caught their every move.

"They went through and just started filling the backpacks," Peter Powers said.

The faith-based shop is one of a kind in Stockton. It only carries goods from local sellers. Performances are hosted there and customers can hang out and read books.

The owners want to offer a positive space in the city, but the suspects tried to derail that.

"They're trying to rip apart the things that are trying to bring unity and bring positivity to Stockton," Mindy Powers said.

But the family won't let that happen. Peter and Mindy Powers said they trust in the community they support so much to rally around them. That, and their faith, will help them get through this.

"I know that God's got us and we'll be alright in the end," Peter Powers said.

A Stockton Police Department spokesperson said they don't have any leads in the case. Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact the police department.