Vacaville Police Stumble Upon Huge Drug Bust After Woman Found Dancing in Parking Lot

VACAVILLE — Vacaville police officers arrested three people Friday after finding large quantities of multiple drugs in a truck.

The police department was originally called about a woman dancing in a parking lot at 11 in the morning. The caller said she appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

When officers arrived at the parking lot on Browns Valley Parkway, near East Monte Vista Avenue, they found Samantha Holmes, Samuel Spitz and Jonathan Mansfield inside of a Ford Bronco, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

The Vacaville officers found cocaine sitting in plain sight inside of the truck before a more comprehensive search of the car.

A post on the police department’s Facebook details that in their search, along with the cocaine, officers “found more drugs, then even more drugs, then WAY WAY MORE DRUGS!”

Officials located heroin, concentrated cannabis, butane honey oil, a large amount of marijuana and 1,000 tablets of MDMA all inside of the Ford Bronco. They also found evidence indicating that the suspects had been participating in narcotics shipments, including heat sealing equipment.

Once handcuffed, Mansfield attempted to flee from officers. The chase ended quickly in the parking lot.

The suspects were charged on suspicion of cocaine and heroin possession, possessing methamphetamine and marijuana for sale and transporting marijuana for sale. Mansfield was additionally charged with attempted escape.