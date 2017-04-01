California Has Fewer Arrests, But Not Necessarily Less Crime

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The number of arrests by police in California has plunged in recent years, but it’s not necessarily good news on crime.

The Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2ond2w4) finds in a story published Saturday that the state saw 1.5 million arrests in 2015, the most recent year with figures available. That’s the lowest number in nearly 50 years. In 2006 the figure was 1.5 million.

In Los Angeles, arrests dropped by 25 percent from 2013 to 2015, even as the city saw a spike in crime.

There’s no clear reason behind the decline.

Law enforcement officials say fewer officers and changes in strategy could be behind some of it. Others say increased scrutiny of officers after a series of high-profile shootings and beatings have led to less motivation.