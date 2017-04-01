Family Pleads for Return of Bikes Stolen from Boys Competing in AMSOIL Arenacross

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Two young, up and coming motorcycle racing stars in the AMSOIL Arenacross are now the victim of theft.

The boys, ages 10 and 12, had their five bikes taken when someone stole the truck and trailer they were in from a Sacramento hotel parking lot.

Now their parents have an emotional plea for everyone to be on the lookout.

Riding in the AMSOIL Arenacross is a thrill 12-year-old Cody Wingardner said is like no other.

"Big jumps, just corners, challenge," Cody told FOX40 that while it's impressive for riders of any age, he has been riding since he was 3-years-old. "You just have to train, practice makes perfect."

But now all that practice may have been wasted. The bikes he's used to riding are gone.

"We came in from Washington last night, got to our motel, parked the truck, they had a spot for us," said Cody's mother, Jamie Wingardner.

She said she thought the parking lot at the Holiday Inn Express on 16th Street was well protected by the wrought iron fence around it. But unfortunately, she was wrong.

"Woke up this morning at 6 to look out the window and the truck was gone, and the trailer, everything," Jamie Wingardner said. "They've just devastated two boys."

Cody's best friend, Kaden Coughlin, also had his bikes in that trailer. He and his dad, Jason Coughlin, were supposed to fly down from Seattle Saturday, but have since canceled their trip and will now have to drop out of the racing circuit entirely.

"You know, he took it really hard; really hard actually," Jason Coughlin told FOX40 over the phone from Seattle. "Everything from motocross has been stripped away from my 10-year-old kid."

Luckily, other racers have lent Cody a bike to race on, but it's not the same.

"When I hopped on my friend's bike, it's kind of hard to get used to," Cody said nothing can replace his bike. "There's nothing else I can say expect it was like the best bike ever, to me. I just loved that bike."

For whoever took it, Cody doesn't seem to wish them any harm.

"I just wish they don't do it again, like, don't be like that," Cody said. "I just want them to quit doing that, like, to be a thief, it's just not right."

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the case. The stolen truck and trailer have Washington State plates and those motorbikes are kid sizes. If you spot those bikes, or you see someone trying to sell them online, the Sacramento Police Department wants you to contact them immediately at (916)264-5471.