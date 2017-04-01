Hit-and-Run Driver Leads Deputy on Chase Before Crashing Through Concrete Sign

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — A driver crashed through a concrete sign Saturday after leading a deputy on a chase through South Sacramento.

The car wash sign on the corner of 47th Avenue and Sampson Boulevard fell to ruins when the driver plowed through and knocked over one of its concrete columns.

Sgt. Tony Turbull of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department told FOX40 that a deputy was chasing the suspect after hit a tow truck and left the scene.

The suspect was driving down Stockton Boulevard, near Lemon Hill Avenue, when he side-swiped a tow truck. The tow truck driver was out of the vehicle at the time and was uninjured in the crash.

A Sacramento Sheriff’s lieutenant happened upon the scene and the tow truck driver waved him over. In response, the suspect drove away.

After catching up with the suspect, the officer tried to pull him over, but had to chase the suspect when he sped away.

While driving away from the deputy, the suspect left the road and crashed through the sign.

Fire crews were called to the scene to extricate the driver from the car, which began to catch fire as a result of the crash. Sheriff’s deputies with fire extinguishers in their vehicles were able to quickly put out the flames.

It took fire crews around 30 minutes to pull the suspect from the crumpled in driver’s side of the car.

The driver was transported to a hospital and his injuries are non-life threatening.

Stay with FOX40 for more updates as this story develops.