Marine with Sacramento Ties Arrested for Twentynine Palms Double Homicide

TWENTYNINE PALMS — A marine with ties to Sacramento was arrested Thursday in Twentynine Palms for the shooting death of a woman and her adult daughter.

Officials listed Rafael Ari Aikens, 22, as a person of interest following the Mar. 24 homicide of the two women.

Aikens was contacted by investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Naval Criminal Investigative Service and eventually arrested at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms.

Renee Metcalf, 62, and her 32-year-old daughter, Christy McKissic, were found shot to death inside of their Bedouin Avenue residence a week prior. The home was located just 10 miles from the Twentynine Palms Marine base.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports that after their arrival at 12:08 a.m., deputies also found an unharmed 10-year-old inside of the home.

The Sacramento Bee reports that Aikens’ Facebook profile shows he attended Inderkum High School and Foothill High School.

Aikens has been booked with a $2 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center.

