Police Arrest Man After He Sets Fire to Stockton Building

STOCKTON — Stockton police caught a man Saturday as he set fire to a shopping center building.

Around noon, Brian Lewis, 48, approached the south side of a closed St. Mark’s Plaza building with papers and a spray bottle full of an alcohol mixture.

After placing the papers next to the building, Lewis doused them with the accelerator and then lit the papers on fire with a black lighter, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The fire ignited the side of the building then the flames grew and reached a part of the roof.

Officers arrived on scene, where they arrested Lewis on suspicion of arson and warrants out for his arrest.

Officials have not reported the extent of the damage to the building.