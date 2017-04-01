Sticker Shock Sets In Following $2 Cigarette Tax Hike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The sticker shock is setting in.

A $2 state tax increase on cigarettes means a life change for some smokers.

"I used to come in here and get these two packs for $10 out the door," said a customer at Cigarettes and Tobacco in Sacramento. "Almost $15 for two packs of cigarettes, that's ridiculous... We're about to stop smoking."

The increase, approved by voters in November, went into effect Saturday. Instead of paying taxes of 87 cents extra a pack, smokers now have to shell out an extra $2.87

The bump in price comes as a surprise to some customers at Cigarettes and Tobacco.

"Come get me some cigarettes, I thought they were the same price but it went up," said customer Jacqueline Gilkey.

Gilkey's $34 total for four packs was unexpected, but she isn't bothered by it.

"It's fine with me because I like to smoke," Gilkey said.

The tax increase is expected to raise $1.4 billion dollars a year. Much of money will go toward Medi-Cal.

On July 1 all non-cigarette tobacco products and nicotine containing products will see a price increase.