Divers Find More Body Parts in Search for Missing Woman

REDDING (AP) — Authorities say divers found a human leg attached to a cinder block and other body parts at a lake in Northern California and they believe the remains may belong to a missing woman.

The Redding Record Searchlight reports Sunday the body parts were found Friday and Saturday at a spot in Whiskeytown Lake where witnesses said they saw Bridget Jacobs’ ex-husband the evening of March 19, the day before she was reported missing.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says Jacobs’ ex-husband, 56-year-old Philip Jacobs, told deputies that his ex-wife’s death was an accident and that she died after charging at him and falling down some stairs.

Philip Jacobs also told detectives he kept his ex-wife’s body for four days at a home before dumping the body in the lake.

Philip Jacobs was arrested last Tuesday and booked into Shasta County jail.