Divers Find More Body Parts in Search for Missing Woman

April 2, 2017

Bridget Jacobs, 38, (left) Philip Jacobs (right) (Credit: Shasta County Sheriff’s Office)

REDDING (AP) — Authorities say divers found a human leg attached to a cinder block and other body parts at a lake in Northern California and they believe the remains may belong to a missing woman.

The Redding Record Searchlight reports Sunday the body parts were found Friday and Saturday at a spot in Whiskeytown Lake where witnesses said they saw Bridget Jacobs’ ex-husband the evening of March 19, the day before she was reported missing.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says Jacobs’ ex-husband, 56-year-old Philip Jacobs, told deputies that his ex-wife’s death was an accident and that she died after charging at him and falling down some stairs.

Philip Jacobs drove his yellow Toyota FJ Cruiser and small rubber boat to Whiskeytown Lake Mar. 19 around 9 p.m. (Credit: Shasta County Sheriff’s Office)

Philip Jacobs also told detectives he kept his ex-wife’s body for four days at a home before dumping the body in the lake.

Philip Jacobs was arrested last Tuesday and booked into Shasta County jail.