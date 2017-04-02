Five Shot During Fight at Birthday Party, One Arrested

PITTSBURG (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say five men were shot during a fight at a birthday party and that a suspect was arrested.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting Saturday night at a house in Pittsburg, a city in the San Francisco Bay Area, and they found five victims with gunshot wounds.

Pittsburg Police Capt. Rathnesh Raman tells the East Bay Times that the injured were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

He says officers arrested a 23-year-old man who was held by party guests until police arrived.

Witnesses told police the suspect and his friends started a fight with the victims after being asked to leave. During the confrontation, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.

He has been booked into county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other felonies.