Former Truckee High Football Coach Dies in Highway 89 Collision

TAHOE CITY — A former Truckee High School football coach was killed Saturday in a head-on collision on Highway 89.

The Wolverines’ former head coach, Robert Shaffer, 64, died at the scene.

Suspect David Slaughter, 54, was arrested after hitting Shaffer’s 2006 Toyota Corolla as Shaffer drove with his family down the highway.

Pete Mann of the Quincy CHP reports that just south of Cold Creek Campground, Slaughter was driving his 1984 Ford F-250 in a southbound lane.

Around 9:29 p.m., Slaughter’s car crossed into oncoming traffic on the northbound lanes of the highway, where Shaffer was traveling.

Slaughter’s car hit Shaffer’s head-on, injuring Shaffer’s wife Lisa, 61, and his 22-year-old son, Patrick Shaffer.

Lisa Shaffer sustained moderate injuries and was treated at Renown Hospital in Reno. Patrick Shaffer was treated for his minor injuries at the Tahoe Forrest Hospital, according to Mann.

Slaughter was also injured in the crash and was flown to Renown Hospital.

CHP Truckee wrote that Shaffer had led the team to four consecutive wins at the 2012 state championships.

“Coach Shaffer was a pillar of our small community,” wrote the Quincy CHP in a Facebook post about the incident. “Many of our own kids played for Coach Shaffer over the years and as a community this is a extremely tough loss.”

Officials have not reported the incidents leading up to the collision or what may have caused Slaughter to cross into oncoming traffic.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com as this story develops.