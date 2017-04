SUISUN CITY — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Raley’s grocery store.

The suspect, armed with a gun, robbed the U.S. Bank inside of the Sunset Avenue grocery store.

The Suisun City Police Department has described the suspect as a black man wearing a black and gold hat, black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Suisun City Police officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

