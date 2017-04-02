Two People, Including Child, Shot at Park in Del Paso Heights, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL PASO HEIGHTS -- Two people, including a juvenile, were shot at Margarette Marks Park on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. at the park on Roanoke Avenue.

Both victims have been transported to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions and the extent of their injuries are not known.

No suspects have been identified, and police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Police have set up a perimeter and a helicopter is assisting in the area.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.