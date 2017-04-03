California Senate Approves ‘Sanctuary State’ Bill, Sends it to Assembly

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California lawmakers have given initial approval to a measure that prevents law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials.

It makes California a statewide sanctuary for many people who are in the country illegally.

The state Senate passed the measure on a 27-12 vote Monday, sending it to the Assembly.

Proponents say it rebukes President Donald Trump for his immigration crackdown. Opponents say it endangers the public by shielding criminals from being deported.

The bill advanced after Senate leader Kevin de Leon amended it to let California law enforcement officials notify federal immigration agents before convicted serious or violent felons are released from custody.

De Leon also stripped the measure of a provision requiring a two-thirds vote.

Passing the bill with a simple majority means it wouldn’t take effect until January.