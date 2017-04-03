California State Fair Announces 2017 Concert Lineup

SACRAMENTO — The California State Fair Toyota Concert Series is taking on the Golden 1 Stage this year.

People with admission to the fair can watch live concerts for free starting July 14 through July 30.

Reserve seating is as soon as this Saturday 10 a.m., the same time as when discounted State Fair admission tickets and season passes go on sale for the general public.

For first pick at front row seats, State Fair officials say to keep a look out for special codes via e-mail and the fair’s social media channels beginning Wednesday.

Here is this year’s lineup below:

7/14 Sheila E.

7/15 John Michael Montgomery

7/16 Ozomatli

7/17 Lita Ford

7/18 Queen Nation

7/19 Brian McKnight

7/20 Good Charlotte

7/21 Sister Sledge

7/22 Smash Mouth

7/23 Eddie Money

7/24 Blues Traveler

7/25 Anthem Lights

7/26 Paperback Writer – Beatles Tribute

7/27 Trace Adkins

7/28 Belinda Carlisle

7/29 The Marshall Tucker Band

7/30 Melissa Etheridge