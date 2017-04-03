Ceres Bee Swarm Attacks Beekeeper, Neighbor, Two Dogs

CERES — An attempt at honey harvesting went wrong Sunday evening on River Valley Circle.

The Ceres Fire Department says a man who had been tending to a beehive was attacked by the swarm of bees around 5 p.m. He was injured and has since been treated and released.

The swarm moved to a neighbor’s home, where it attacked two dogs. When the dogs’ owner went outside to protect them, he and his dogs were stung several times. Both dogs were taken to the vet, but one died.

During the outbreak, a public safety announcement was sent out. The hive was not to be handled or agitated and 45 homes were ordered to shelter in-place.

A specialist was able to kill the entire swarm in the hive before it was disassembled in a rural area.

According to a city ordinance, operation of a bee hive is not permitted in the city of Ceres. A citation is under investigation to be process for review by law enforcement.

Doua Yang filed this report.