CERES — Southbound traffic along Highway 99 at Crows Landing Road in Ceres was reduced to two lanes Monday afternoon because of a diesel spill, Caltrans said.

The right lane and Crows Landing offramp were shut down until 5 p.m.

#Trafficalert UPDATE Stanislaus County: SB SR-99 @ Crows Landing, #2 (center) lane OPEN. #3 (right) lane & off-ramp remain closed. ETO 5 pm pic.twitter.com/1b07CeBsxy — Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) April 3, 2017

Caltrans reported significant delays in the area, with traffic delays reaching around 90 minutes at times.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s incident page, the spill likely began as a leak spotted by a truck driver while he was driving.