Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The California Earthquake Authority has teamed up with iHeartMedia and the American Red Cross to present the 6th Annual "Get Prepared, California! Auction." Throughout the month of April, you can bid on great items like tickets to Bruno Mars, a trip to Disneyland, a Chevy truck, and much more. The funds raised go to the American Red Cross to provide for disaster preparedness and relief.

More info:

Get Prepared, California! Auction

Today-April 30th

GetPreparedCalifornia.com

California Earthquake Authority

(888) 423-2322

EarthQuakeAuthority.com

Facebook: California Earthquake Authority

Twitter: @CalQuake