The California Earthquake Authority has teamed up with iHeartMedia and the American Red Cross to present the 6th Annual "Get Prepared, California! Auction." Throughout the month of April, you can bid on great items like tickets to Bruno Mars, a trip to Disneyland, a Chevy truck, and much more. The funds raised go to the American Red Cross to provide for disaster preparedness and relief.
More info:
Get Prepared, California! Auction
Today-April 30th
GetPreparedCalifornia.com
California Earthquake Authority
(888) 423-2322
EarthQuakeAuthority.com
Facebook: California Earthquake Authority
Twitter: @CalQuake