Housing in West Sacramento’s Bridge District in High Demand

WEST SACRAMENTO -- A few years ago when Mollie Nelson was trying to sell her first home in The Bridge District near Raley Field in West Sacramento, she really didn't know what to expect.

Today she says she's blown away by how much people want to call the recently developed neighborhood their home.

"It was amazing how it happened, we didn't get too greedy -- I mean, when we first set our pricing it was like we had no idea," said Nelson, a broker who works closely with land developers Fulcrum Property.

What began a few years ago with one property has now grown into four separate complexes with condo style houses and apartments for rent.

This weekend the newest addition "Modern on Eames Walk" opened up and the lowest price for a home is $480,000 and $850,000 on the high end.

In 2014 the price of a home was $365,000.

One resident FOX40 spoke with said she believed it was going to be the new midtown.

As the saying goes, "time will tell."