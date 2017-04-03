Lodi Police Arrest 12-Year-Old with Sawed-Off Rifle

LODI — A 12-year-old boy was arrested Saturday after an officer found he was concealing a sawed-off rifle.

The Lodi Police Department reported Sunday that around 11:30 p.m., an officer was in the area of Mills Avenue and Holly Drive when he noticed two boys acting suspiciously.

When the officer, identified by the department as Sgt. Freeman, approached the juveniles, he discovered one of them had a sawed-off, .22 caliber rifle tucked under his waistband.

A picture of the roughly 9-inch rifle shows the stock was also removed.

The 12-year-old was arrested by Freeman on suspicion of several firearms related charges, but only after the police department says the boy resisted the arrest.

The boy’s identity was not reported by the Lodi Police Department.