Nevada City Native Alexander Rossi Wins 100th Indy 500

Nevada City native and Sunoco Rookie of the Year Alexander Rossi won the 100th Indy 500 after a nail-biting race.

The 25-year-old never thought he would come out on top, especially because in the last 36 laps he drove on a single tank of ethanol. He ran out of fuel before he could even cross the finish line.

"The first emotion that crossed my mind was just relief that we made it," Rossi said. "Then it was a couple minutes after the fact where I realized we actually won."

Rossi can trace his career back to his childhood, where he would practice at local tracks like Prairie City. He says carting was his life as a kid and was truly a family affair.

Monday, Rossi will attend a media luncheon in downtown Sacramento around noon to honor his big win. Rossi and his team will be at the Sonoma Raceway Tuesday for the Verizon IndyCar Series.