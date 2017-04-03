OSHA Investigating Deadly St. Louis Explosion

Scott Allen with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration says OSHA investigators arrived at Loy-Lange Box Co. not long after the blast Monday morning.
St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says the explosion launched a boiler the size of a van through the box company’s roof and slammed much of it down hundreds of feet away in a neighboring laundry business.
Jenkerson says the dead include one person at the box company and two at the laundry.
Allen says OSHA’s records show that Loy-Lange was cited last year for an unspecified “general requirement” and paid a $3,741 fine, half of what OSHA initially assessed. It wasn’t clear if that citation was related to the boiler or other equipment.