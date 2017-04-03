OSHA Investigating Deadly St. Louis Explosion

Federal workplace safety investigators are at the scene of an industrial boiler explosion that killed three people and hospitalized four others.

Scott Allen with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration says OSHA investigators arrived at Loy-Lange Box Co. not long after the blast Monday morning.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says the explosion launched a boiler the size of a van through the box company’s roof and slammed much of it down hundreds of feet away in a neighboring laundry business.

Jenkerson says the dead include one person at the box company and two at the laundry.

Allen says OSHA’s records show that Loy-Lange was cited last year for an unspecified “general requirement” and paid a $3,741 fine, half of what OSHA initially assessed. It wasn’t clear if that citation was related to the boiler or other equipment.