PG&E to Utilize Heavy Snowpack for Hydroelectric Power

Around the Lake Spaulding powerhouse snow surveys will be conducted to determine how much snow has been reserved in the area's watersheds.
PG&E representative Brandi Merlo is optimistic about the benefits of the company's project and partnership with the California Department of Water Resources.
"We have the nation's largest, utility-owned hydroelectric system and we're very proud of that," Merlo said.
The big question that remains: could power from the "second reservoir" translate to lower bills? Merlo says that's uncertain, but the outcomes of the project could be seen in 2018.