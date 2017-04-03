PG&E to Utilize Heavy Snowpack for Hydroelectric Power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA CITY -- PG&E will be taking advantage of this past winter's heavy snowpack to generate hydroelectric power for costumers in the summer months.

Around the Lake Spaulding powerhouse snow surveys will be conducted to determine how much snow has been reserved in the area's watersheds.

PG&E representative Brandi Merlo is optimistic about the benefits of the company's project and partnership with the California Department of Water Resources.

"We have the nation's largest, utility-owned hydroelectric system and we're very proud of that," Merlo said.

The big question that remains: could power from the "second reservoir" translate to lower bills? Merlo says that's uncertain, but the outcomes of the project could be seen in 2018.