Police Search for Missing Yuba College Student Alycia Yeoman

GRIDLEY — Police are searching for a young woman first reported missing Saturday.

Friends of 20-year-old Alycia Yeoman, of Gridley, say she was last seen Thursday evening and missed two days of work. According to KHSL, Yeoman is a Yuba College student and works two jobs in Gridley at Starbucks and McDonalds. Friends say her disappearance is out of character.

Witnesses say Yeoman was last seen driving her green, 1998 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck down Butte House Road from Romero Street.

Her truck has the California license plate number 4FAR610.

Officials ask anyone with information about Yeoman’s whereabouts to call the Gridley-Biggs Police Department at (530) 846-5670.