SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento State theater and dance students will be presenting the famous Roald Dahl novel "James and the Giant Peach" on the University Theatre stage Wednesday for the first time.

The show will run through April 16 and feature puppets, some of which were handmade by the student puppeteers.

Director Richard Bay, a Sac State professor for more than 30 years, returned to to the stage to direct the unique adaptation.

Tickets can be purchased online and start at $12 for general admission and $10 for students.