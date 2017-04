SACRAMENTO — Police are investigating a shooting near Stockton Boulevard and 47th Avenue in Sacramento.

.@SacPolice blocked off part of 47th avenue near Stockton Blvd. reports of a shooting. Reports of a shooting, waiting to hear more @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/gYmCgzslaw — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalil_Media) April 3, 2017

Police say one person was injured. The person’s condition is not known.

Officers have blocked off roadways in the area. They have also taped off the parking lot to the New Asia Supermarket.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots.

