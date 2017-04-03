Woodland Man Convicted of Animal Cruelty after Throwing Dog ‘Like a Football’

WOODLAND — A Woodland man was convicted of animal cruelty Wednesday, and now faces up to a year in jail, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Prosecutors say 45-year-old John William Peterson became upset with his son-in-law’s Chihuahua, “Junior” after he urinated on a piece of furniture. Peterson threw the dog out of the house, which resulted in a broken femur, and told his son-in-law that he threw the dog “like a football”

When the man came home to check on his dog, prosecutors say he found it laying in the yard — injured and alone.

Junior has since made a full recovery, the DA’s office said, but his legs have slightly different lengths.

Peterson will be sentenced April 21. He faces a year behind bars and won’t be allowed to own an animal for five years.