Tatiana Kaiser, co-owner of Sun & Soil Juice Company and Susan Rabinovitz, Founder & Executive Director of Sacramento Artists Council are in the kitchen with Simone whipping together some vegan chili in honor of an upcoming festival.

Sacramento Artists Council, Inc., a local non-profit organization that works to keep art and music in Sacramento public schools, will host the 6th annual Sacramento Beer & Chili Festival at Roosevelt Park on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Proceeds from the festival will be donated to art and music programs for at-risk children and children of homeless families in Sacramento. Additionally, proceeds will help fund Adopt-a-School Art Programs for Sacramento regional schools.