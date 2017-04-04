Caltrans Bumps Up Speed Limits in Marysville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE -- Things in Marysville are going to start to move a little bit faster. In many areas around town, the speed limits on Highways 70 and 20 are going up.

On Highway 70 entering town, Caltrans is bumping up the speed limit from 25 to 35 miles per hour.

"Twenty-five to 35, nobody really did 25 anyways before," said Brian Jensen, who works at the Shell Station on Highway 70 in Marysville.

And that's actually the reason Caltrans says the speed limit is changing.

"Sometimes the community members will consider that we actually set the speed limits, but that's a little misconception. Because the drivers actually do it under the principles that we follow," said Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, Caltrans spokesperson for District 3.

Caltrans said when changing limits it studies what speeds drivers actually travel to determine what's safe and reasonable.

"Under the law, if we artificially set the speed limits below that what drivers find reasonable and safe, then that wouldn't be enforceable, that would create a speed trap," Mohtes-Chan told FOX40.

While the signs may be posted with faster speeds, Sunday, traffic slowed to a crawl as Caltrans crews switched out those signs and repainted the pavement, angering drivers.

"It really sucks, it sucks for us trying to enjoy our Sunday. Can't do anything, we're stuck in traffic," said Isis Morgan, who lives in Marysville.

Other drivers are glad the change is coming.

"I think it's going to help some because on the weekends it's awful congested," said James Orey, who said he works for Caltrans but also lives in Marysville. "The only thing they can do is put a bypass, and with the rivers all around here, I don't think that will ever happen."

The change comes because Caltrans must reassess speed limits every seven years, and the last one on this stretch of Highways 70 and 20 expired in 2014, which was costing the city money.

"Essentially with an expired speed limit the police were unable to enforce the speed limits by radar," said Mohtes-Chan.

That made it harder to issue tickets. Meanwhile, everyone FOX40 spoke with just hopes the new speed limits alleviate Marysville's constant traffic.

"I thought I was moving to a smaller town for less traffic, but there's more traffic here," Morgan told FOX40.