The Verge Center for the Arts is hosting their Spring Macrame Workshop this coming Saturday. You may ask, what exactly is macrame? Macrame is a form of textile-making using knotting rather than weaving or knitting. There are countless possibilities of what you can create, a flower pot holder being just one. Check out the workshop and create your very own macrame.

More info:

Spring Macrame Workshop

Saturday, April 8th, 10am-1pm

Verge Center for the Arts

$60 members

$75 non-members

VergeArt.com