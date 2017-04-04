Driver Killed After Hitting Utility Pole in Carmichael

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMICHAEL -- A man who police believe to be in his 20s is dead after his car veered off the road and slammed into an electric pole in Carmichael.

The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Police have already cleared the scene with a truck towing the drivers car away and the medical examiner taking away the driver.

Police say he was killed on impact after the pole came crashing down onto his car. They also say he wasn't wearing a seat belt.

There were no witnesses to the accident, neighbors told police they just heard the car crash into the pole.

This was a single-car accident. Although authorities say the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia, they are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.