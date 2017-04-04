‘Foul Odor’ Leads Neighbors in Nevada County to Decomposing Body

ALTA SIERRA — A ‘foul odor’ led neighbors in Nevada County to discover a decomposing body, according to the sheriff’s office.

The remains were found at a residence on Virginia Way near Patricia Way in Alta Sierra on Monday evening.

Deputies say they found a trash bag near the back of a residence that contained human remains.

Due to the condition of the body, detectives have not been able to identify the remains.

The cause of death is under investigation pending an autopsy, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

