Get Wedding Ready with a Mini Bridal Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Felicia Lofthus of American Event Rentals joined Gary and Lori to talk about their upcoming Mini Bridal Show. The event will showcase several vendors for weddings from food catering to photographers and much more. Hairstylist Denise Steetzen shows off a beautiful hair style fit for a queen and makeup artist Maria Menor gives her model that wedding ready glam. If you're looking to get that new bride look, go see Denise at Salon Michelle. Get wedding ready with the Mini Bridal Show at American Event Rentals.

More info:

Mini Bridal Show

Sunday, April 9th, 10-2pm

American Event Rentals

1155 E. Bianchi Rd, Stockton 95210

(209) 477-4404

AmericanEventRentals.com

Salon Michelle

1770 W. Hammer Lane, Stockton, CA

(925) 708-8368