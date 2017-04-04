Good Foods for a Healthy Gut

Registered Dietitian and Founder of California Nutrition Group Karina Knight is in the studio with Mae to provide information on what foods are actually really good for your gut. Karina has an array of trending food items like kombucha, and other items that boast adding more probiotics to your system to make you healthier. She will go through which ones are actually good for you and which ones you can do without.
