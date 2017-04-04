Hiram Johnson Students Push for Football, Soccer Field Fix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento's Hiram Johnson High School was celebrating better days back in 2013, the Warriors shining under new lights installed on their home field.

Four years later, players have nothing good to say about it.

"It's really hard. We have a lot of holes in the ground and it was gophers," said Eric Giner, a senior and nose tackle on the Hiram Johnson football team.

"The first two years...I had like a lot of ankle injuries, twisted or fractured," said a former defensive end for the team, senior Sam Barreto.

It's a situation that FOX40's been told prompted league referees to declare the field unplayable.

The kids have declared it something else.

"Frustrating...a lot," said Barreto.

So much so that, students have put up signs along the part of their field's fence that faces 65th.

And while schools in more affluent areas with different demographics have received upgrades to their sports facilities, those at Hiram Johnson aren't mincing words when it comes to what they think the problem is.

One of the signs on the school's fence reads, "mostly non-white."

What does the district have to say to that?

"The safety of our student athletes is what's most important. Whether they go to McClatchy, Hiram Johnson, they go to Burbank ... or any of our schools, making sure that all of our students are safe when they play on those fields is our priority." said Alex Barrios, spokesman for the Sacramento City Unified School District.

And to that end, when they sit down Thursday, SCUSD board members have a plan to move $10 million in bond funds around in their budget to pay for fixes at the area's five comprehensive high schools.

"We've been working on that for quite some time," said Barrios.

At Hiram Johnson, the football field isn't the only issue.

Recent heavy rains have collapsed gopher colonies under the soccer field making the ground wavy.

Problems with balancing chemicals at the school's pool meant the swim team went to their last meet without being able to practice in the water.

And as much as the dirt track there leaves to be desired, at least they have one.

That's why the West Campus track team practices at Hiram Johnson.

"The kids don't feel good about it at all. Um, we feel like that, because we excel academically that we don't get the look on the...athletic side," said Mike Lawrence, the track coach for West Campus.

And when it comes to the fact of feelings here being posted on the school fence?

"I think it's really good to be honest...because it would be nice for my old teammates to get a nice field... what I couldn't get," said Giner.

Barrios says the SCUSD doesn't have money budgeted specifically for fields, which is why bond dollars would have to be redirected to handle any fixes.

In a needs-based study, Hiram Johnson came out number one on the district's list of priorities.