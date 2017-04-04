Man Hoping for Best after Family Involved in Horrific Turlock Crash

NEWMAN — The smiles in a family photo Ryant Grayson shared on his Facebook page give him hope.

“I’m just keeping faith and praying for the best,” Grayson said. “I’m just thinking positive.”

We spoke to him over the phone on Tuesday. He was waiting for his 4-year-old daughter, Genevieve, to come out of surgery at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera. The little girl, along with her 1-year-old sister Gia, and Grayson’s girlfriend Shawnta James, were in a horrific crash in Turlock last Wednesday.

Three vehicles were involved and the incident is still under investigation.

“Sad, confused, don’t know why this happened,” he said.

Genevieve’s spinal cord was damaged. Her father doesn’t know if she’ll be able to walk again but she has been communicating in her own way.

“She responsive like she answer with her eyes, facial expressions and stuff,” Grayson said.

Gia broke her leg and also needed a machine to help her breathe. She’s now breathing on her own and recovering at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

“She’s doing good, now she’s out the PICU now,” he said. “So she’s on the regular floor and they’re going to start physical therapy with her.”

Even though the girls are 165 miles apart, there’s always a loved one by their side along with the hope they’ll be home soon.

“The thing I’m not, though, not angry because I don’t want to put that type of energy into that,” Grayson said.

The family has a GoFundMe page to help with the girls’ medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/shawntas-babies-medical-fund​