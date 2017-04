Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Front Street Animal Shelter always has sweet pups ready to be given a new loving home. Today we met Dexter, a 5-month-old male Pug mix. Dexter is very affectionate and actually got cuddly with our very own Tasha. If you're looking to adopt a new dog, check out Front Street Animal Shelter.

More info:

Front Street Animal Shelter

2127 Front Street, Sacramento, CA, 95818

(916) 808-7387

FrontStreetShelter.org

Facebook: FrontStreetAnimalShelter

Twitter: @FrontStreetLife