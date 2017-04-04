Napa Police Exchange Fire with Suspect, Kill Him

NAPA (AP) — Officers and deputies in Napa traded gunfire with a suspect as he drove out of his garage and fired at officers, killing him.

The Napa Valley Register says police received multiple reports of shots fired Tuesday afternoon and when they arrived at the scene, a car started backing out of the driveway of a home.

Police say the man began firing at officers, who then returned fire.

Photographs of the car, which crashed into a tree, show the vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

Initial reports said the dead man had been involved in a dispute with a neighbor earlier in the day.

The identity of the man was not immediately released. Police did not say if anybody else was hurt during the incident.