MODESTO — Police responded to reports of a man who had been shot on Tuesday night.

A passerby stopped to help the man who was down on the ground on Roselawn Avenue near Pelton.

The man’s condition is not known.

Three people were seen fleeing the area following the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Modesto Police Department at (209) 572-9500 or CrimeStoppers at (209) 521-4636.

