Police: Missing Woman Alycia Yeoman’s Cell Phone Found

LIVE OAK — A cell phone belonging to missing Yuba College student Alycia Yeoman was found Monday evening, Gridley-Biggs Police reported early Tuesday afternoon.

Yeoman, 20, was reported missing Saturday, having last been seen driving down Romero Street in Yuba City.

Yeoman’s pickup truck, a green 1998 Toyota Tacoma, was was found in the Pennington Road area of Live Oak in an orchard. The truck was found unoccupied, but the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter to search for and collect evidence.

Police said Yeoman’s cell phone was found in the same general area as her truck. Detectives are currently investigating her phone for possible leads.

Tuesday morning, police and Sutter County sheriff’s canine deputies began a search of the Pennington Road area.

Currently, investigators say there is no evidence of foul play in Yeoman’s disappearance.