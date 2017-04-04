Tall Grasses a High Concern Entering Fire Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN -- In the Catta Verdera neighborhood in Lincoln, the homeowners association is putting hundreds of sheep and goats to work this week. The rented animals are eating tall grass to reduce fire danger.

"They eat a whole bunch, they eat it really quick, and they can actually cover a lot of ground, and types of ground that humans or machinery may not be able to cover," explained Sacramento Metro Fire Captain Chris Vestal, who lives in Placer County.

Vestal said the wet winter has caused seasonal grasses to grow not only taller, but also thicker, which will be a concern when the grasses dry out during fire season.

"We're going to see more burning, hotter burning, because there's an additional fuel load," said Vestal.

With or without the help of livestock, firefighters are encouraging property owners to clear grasses and all combustibles 30 feet away from homes and decks before the vegetation dries out and becomes a fire hazard.