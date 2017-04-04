Two Killed after Car Fleeing from Police Crashes

STOCKTON — Two people were killed and one person was taken into custody following a police chase in Stockton, police said.

According to Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva, Stockton officers got a report of someone brandishing a gun in a car near East Hammer Lane and Holman Road. At the same time, police say, officers in Lodi said they were looking for that car in connection to an armed robbery at a Lodi Costco.

Stockton police tried to pull the car over, but it fled. The car ultimately hit a bicyclist and two other cars at West Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. Two people in the suspect car were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third was taken into custody.

The bicyclist and people in the other cars will be treated for their injuries.