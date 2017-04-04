Woman Killed in Front of Her Toddlers; Boyfriend Suspected

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California say a 29-year-old woman was shot to death while driving with her two children in a possible case of domestic violence.

Richmond Police Lt. Felix Tan Police says Rashanda Franklin was killed in a targeted shooting Tuesday morning as she drove her children to day care in Richmond. She was found wounded behind the steering wheel and died at the scene. Her toddlers, both boys, were not hurt.

He says the suspect is believed to be Franklin’s boyfriend and that he fled in a silver car.

Tan says police in the past had been called for domestic violence situations involving the couple but didn’t give any other details.