SACRAMENTO -- A man is dead after slamming his car into a tree on Stockton Boulevard near the UC Davis campus around midnight Wednesday.

The driver was speeding westbound on Stockton Boulevard when he lost control of his Cadillac sedan and hit the tree.

Police say he died on impact.

Authorities were unable to confirm if the man was wearing a seat belt or if they believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.