Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Angie Draws joined Gary and Lori to show them how to put some kettlebells to use. These simple kettle bell exercises are great workouts to get your body in shape for the bikini weather.

More info:

Angie Draws

(916) 542-8378

VarimaxFitness.com

Facebook: Varimax Fitness

Twitter: @VarimaxFit